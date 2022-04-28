Who's Hiring?
Former Amarillo woman found guilty of reckless endangerment in case of shooting Nashville man

Katie Quackenbush
Katie Quackenbush(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFDA) - A jury has found Katie Quackenbush guilty of reckless endangerment for shooting a man on August 26, 2017.

The verdict is classified as a Class A misdemeanor, the sentencing is expected to be handed down within 40 days.

Quackenbush was accused of shooting a homeless man who was sleeping on the sidewalk in 2017 near Music Row.

The Jury reached its verdict that Quackenbush was guilty of reckless endangerment.

She was found not guilty of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

