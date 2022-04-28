Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Expects A Rather Warm Friday

By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT
The dryline has shifted to the eastern part of our area today. Behind this boundary, many locations including Amarillo are hot and dry with temperatures at or above 90. Near the dryline, a stray storm can’t be ruled out this evening. Dry air will occupy the entire area tomorrow and we will once ain be rather warm with upper 80s to low 90s expected. Cooler air will arrive Saturday with daytime temps lowering into the upper 70s. Our next rain chances may be setting up for Sunday.

