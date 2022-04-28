Caprock celebrates college signing day for two wrestlers and two basketball players

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns celebrated four college signings on Wednesday. Two wrestlers and two basketball players.

Jaden Culifer placed fifth in the UIL 5A State Championship for her weight class and helped lead the Lady Longhorns to a first place team finish. She signed to Umpqua Community College in Oregon.

”I mean it feels really great to have all of the hard work pay off,” said Culifer. “I mean I didn’t expect me to get a scholarship because I mean I started freshman year. I kept improving and it was really, really great.”

Kylie Bustos will join William Penn wrestling in Iowa.

“For me I’m really happy. I started my sophomore year, but it took a lot too, so I’m really happy to be able to continue to wrestle,” said Bustos.

Caprock’s Yel Deeng, a 6-foot-8 wing, will join the Clarendon College Bulldogs.

”Coming out here signing to Clarendon College is a great opportunity,” said Deeng. “Just getting to spend time with my friends and family because you know just enjoying this moment because it’s a great moment.”

Point guard and shooting guard Tommy Watley inked his commitment to play for Wayland Baptist.

“It means so much to me just coming from a small town Amarillo, TX and just a kid with a dream you know,” said Tommy Watley. “Just really wanted to make it out. Just really for my parents and for my family it means a lot.”

