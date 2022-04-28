Bushland boys golf advances to UIL 3A State for first time in program history

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons boys golf team will tee off at the UIL State Championship for the first time in program history.

“Oh it’s amazing getting to represent Bushland,” said Christian Brice, Bushland senior. “To have our coach as a coach (Kendall Cogburn). He’s pretty dang good.

Bushland finished second at the Region 1-3A Tournament, but they had to claw back after a rough first round that put them in fifth.

“Yeah it’s special. It was a team effort. There was some days that some kids didn’t play good,” said Haydon Branscum, Bushland sophomore. “Like I didn’t play good the first day and Christian played good. Then we switched for the second day.”

“We knew we could do it and we were down I think six strokes maybe eight,” said Christian Brice. “We knew we could do it and we knew there was a bunch of wind. We’re big in the wind, so that kept us in it.”

Junior Logan Culpepper, the second ever girls golfer to advance to State from Bushland, is looking to perform better than her fifth place finish last seaosn.

“Having experience from last year helped a lot this year,” said Culpepper. “Just being more confident in my swing and myself and knowing that I was prepared for the course and how to play and how to place well.”

This year is extra special because Culpepper is not going alone.

“Being excited for them to be able to go as a team,” said Culpepper. “I’m very excited and proud of them because I know how hard they’ve been working and I’m super proud and happy that their hard work has really paid off.”

“It feels amazing because we’ve been battling all of the seniors freshman year on. Just battling,” said Christian Brice. “Sophomore year was a little COVID problem, but we get it done this year and it felt pretty good.”

The Bushland boys will play for the State Tournament May 9-10 in Austin at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course. The 3A girls will follow May 16-17.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.