Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Biden going to SKorea, Japan in May to discuss China, NKorea

President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, en route to Washington.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel next month to South Korea and Japan, his first trip to Asia since taking office last year, to consult with allies on growing threats from China and North Korea.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the May 20-24 trip Wednesday. Both allies host significant U.S. military contingents, and the trip comes as North Korea has escalated its nuclear missile testing and China has grown more assertive in the region.

Biden will meet separately with newly elected President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, Psaki said.

In Tokyo, Biden will also meet with the so-called “Quad” — which also includes Australia, Japan and India — as they aim to forge stronger partnerships to contain China in the Indo-Pacific.

It will be Biden’s fourth foreign trip as president. He traveled to Poland and Belgium in March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Quackenbush
Former Amarillo woman found guilty of reckless endangerment in case of shooting Nashville man
Armstrong County crews working on a crash on Highway 287 and CR-12.
5 dead after head-on crash on US 87 in Armstrong County
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County
Joshua Munn, of Melrose, Wis., is charged with entering the U.S. Capitol January 6.
Member of Borger family charged in storming U.S. Capitol accepts plea deal
Hope Christian Montana Heater
Potter County officials search for woman wanted for robbery, burglary of a home

Latest News

The suit by the Japanese national also alleges that the man was caught on security camera...
Hawaiian renter sues after cameras show landlord using drugs in her unit
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit
FILE - A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in...
Google adds ways to keep personal info private in searches
FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, then-Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort...
Feds seek nearly $3M from Manafort over undisclosed accounts
Polk said went to push his Lifeline button following a tumble down the steps Saturday, but it...
Ohio man says his Lifeline button didn’t work after fall