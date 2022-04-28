Amarillo Museum of Art opening Texas Panhandle Student Art show starting tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art is opening the Texas Panhandle Student Art show starting tomorrow.

The exhibition will consist of student artworks from students in kindergarden through 12th grade.

Portfolios will be shown of artworks from high school seniors.

Eligible artworks will be judged by Amarillo College art professors for 10 best of show awards with senior portfolio winners being eligible for scholarships.

The exhibition will run until May 13.

