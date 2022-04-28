Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo Museum of Art opening Texas Panhandle Student Art show starting tomorrow

The Amarillo Museum of Art is opening the Texas Panhandle Student Art show starting tomorrow.
The Amarillo Museum of Art is opening the Texas Panhandle Student Art show starting tomorrow.(Source: Texas Panhandle Student Art Show)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art is opening the Texas Panhandle Student Art show starting tomorrow.

The exhibition will consist of student artworks from students in kindergarden through 12th grade.

Portfolios will be shown of artworks from high school seniors.

Eligible artworks will be judged by Amarillo College art professors for 10 best of show awards with senior portfolio winners being eligible for scholarships.

The exhibition will run until May 13.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Quackenbush
Former Amarillo woman found guilty of reckless endangerment in case of shooting Nashville man
The scene in Armstrong County near Washburn
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on US 287 near Claude
Armstrong County crews working on a crash on Highway 287 and CR-12.
5 dead after head-on crash on US 87 in Armstrong County
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County
Hope Christian Montana Heater
Potter County officials search for woman wanted for robbery, burglary of a home

Latest News

50/50 Weekend
The City of Amarillo crews have responded to a wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road...
City of Amarillo crews respond to wastewater spill at Hollywood Road
Llano Estacado fire
Gattis Middle School evacuated due to fire near Clovis, fire now contained
The Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau is planning many upcoming events for this summer.
Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau plans events for summer
Anthony Luis Delacruz
Wanted Amarillo man for charges of injury to a child found in Wisconsin