Amarillo Area Foundation announces $475,000 grant to new program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new Amarillo Area Foundation grant for $475,000 aims to address mental health issues in the Panhandle.

The foundation has partnered with Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute to include mental health checks while visiting with your primary care physician.

“When primary care physicians are the first person to ask you the basic questions around mental health conditions people will see it as medical treatment and not as something different that we have to be ashamed that you know it’s a medical issue,” said Melissa Rowan, chief operations officer for the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute.

The new program will be used by Coalition of Health Services in Hereford, the BSA Health Care System in Amarillo and Canyon’s family medicine centers.

