2022 Spring DEA National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative happening this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter, Randall and Curry County sheriff’s departments are participating in the 2022 Spring DEA National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative on Saturday, April 30.

From 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., you can take your unused, expired over the counter or prescription medications to the location for your county.

For Potter County, you can bring your medicines to the Santa Fe Building at 9th and South Polk using the main entrance on 9th.

For Randall County, you will take your medicines to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

In Curry County, there are multiple locations to drop off your items:

Roden Smith Pharmacy - 305 E. Llano Estacado Blvd - 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Walgreens Pharmacy - 700 East 21st Street - 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Grady Senior Citizens Center - 104 W. Main Street, Grady - 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Melrose Medical Clinic - 121 N. Main St. Melrose - 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

You are asked not to bring anything with needles or any kind of aerosol cans or inhalers.

