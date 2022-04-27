WTAMU signs three Amarillo High boys soccer players

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High boys soccer gathered to honor three senior Sandies signing their National Letters of Intent on Tuesday. Braden Wilson, Jacob Perez and Jack Wetzel committed to NCAA DII West Texas A&M University in the Lone Star Conference.

District 3-5A Offensive Player of the Year, Wilson, totaled 20 goals and 16 assists this past season. He plans on studying accounting. Wilson was named our GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week mid-season.

”I love the coaches. I love the atmosphere that they’ve created and the guys are all super cool. You know to get to go play with my two best friends can’t get better than that.”

The District Defensive Player of the Year, Perez, added 3 assists. He plans on studying to become a chiropractor. Perez is the first from his family to play college sports.

“You know just the chemistry that we’re bringing to the team. We’ve already had a chance to play with a couple of the guys there, so we’re just already doing good.”

The District Goalkeeper of the Year, Wetzel, earned 11 clean sheets his senior year with a 79 percent save ratio. Wetzel wants to become a soccer coach one day. He didn’t always play goalkeeper, so he has versatility.

“Now only because it’s close to home, but because just the atmosphere, the team and how well they play together I just thought it would be a really good fit for me.”

