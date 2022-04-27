Who's Hiring?
Woman arrested after finding $498,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has arrested a woman after finding around $498,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Oldham County.

According to DPS, on April 24, at around 5:30 p.m., a trooper stopped a Honda traveling east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation.

The trooper discovered 11 plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine and one plastic bag containing fentanyl pills in the trunk.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agents were contacted and helped with the investigation.

The driver, 27-year-old Chelsea Ward, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and was booked into the Randall County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Arizona to Kentucky.

According to street estimates, the drugs are valued at $498,000.

