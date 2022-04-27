Sharing Hope Ministry’s Center for Advancement hosting fundraiser garage sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sharing Hope Ministry’s Center for Advancement will host a garage sale fundraiser this weekend.

Funds will go towards purchasing a freezer for the emergency food pantry and items needed for patsy’s place transitional home.

The sale will happen Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at patsy’s place.

