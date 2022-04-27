Sharing Hope Ministry’s Center for Advancement hosting fundraiser garage sale
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sharing Hope Ministry’s Center for Advancement will host a garage sale fundraiser this weekend.
Funds will go towards purchasing a freezer for the emergency food pantry and items needed for patsy’s place transitional home.
The sale will happen Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at patsy’s place.
