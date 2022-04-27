Scattered Storms Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A mix of clouds and sun for most of the day Wednesday. By late afternoon some scattered showers will develop across New Mexico and move east across the Panhandle. Increasing in number by sunset an through the evening some storms may have some heavy downpours. The rain should move into western Oklahoma around midnight. Temperatures will climb to near 90 for the end of the week.

