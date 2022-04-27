Who's Hiring?
SCAM ALERT: Letter circulating to call 800 number to avoid wage garnishment

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new scam about a letter being sent around to call an 800 number to avoid wage garnishment.

According to officials, the number will tell the caller to pay money to avoid enforcement of garnishment of wages and bank accounts, property seizures, federal tax refund offsets, and creation of a property lien due to tax debts.

Officials provide information about what to look for in a letter to know it’s a scam:

  • No address on the letter head or on the return address of the envelope?
  • What taxing authority is collecting the outstanding tax debt?
  • The letter does not identify the actual tax owed.
  • What is the tax period is the debt covering?
  • Why is Randall County debt letter coming presorted from Sacrament, CA?

If you see a letter that appears to be a scam, call the Randall County Tax Assessors-Collectors at (806) 468-5540.

SCAM ALERT A legitimate-looking letter is circulating notifying the recipient to call an 800 number to avoid enforcement...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

