Roosevelt County seeks applicants for summer intern program

Source: Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce)
Source: Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Roosevelt County is seeking applicants for their summer internship program.

The internships are open to local high school students in partnership with NM Public Education Department.

Candidates for this grant funded program must be 16 to 18 years old and residents of Roosevelt County.

Interns will work 20 hours a week for eight weeks at $12 an hour.

“We are excited to host our Summer Intern program to help the youth of Roosevelt County. The program will allow them to gain valuable knowledge and experience working with government agencies and local businesses” stated HR Coordinator Shawn Andrus. “We encourage eligible students to take part in this opportunity as we continue to build this program!”

Up to 50 students may be hired and placed at various entities within the county that have signed up to host a student intern.

The county said these internships will provide students with real world, on-the-job experience and aid then in gaining employable skills.

Those interested in applying can find an application here. The application can be printed, filled out, scanned and emailed to hrmanager@rooseveltcounty.com.

