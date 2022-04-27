Return of an active pattern?

Breezy southwest winds may actually help us going into our Tuesday today, as the flow is still funneling gulf moisture up into our atmosphere! Dew points will be rising into the 50s, so humidity will be a bit higher today, and as we go into the afternoon an evening, an incoming system will hopefully lift said moisture and give us rain chances. As of right now, best chances look to be in our northern most zones, however, rain chances are possible area-wide. Where storms go severe, strong winds and large hail will be main threats. Temperatures will be warm, with daytime highs climbing into the 80s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, fire danger will be of concern Friday, but severe weather could return as soon as Sunday, we’ll be monitoring!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.