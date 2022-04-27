Who's Hiring?
5 dead after head-on crash on US 87 in Armstrong County

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Armstrong County crews are working on a crash on Highway 287 and County Road 9 between Washburn and Claude.

According to DPS, at around 4:30 p.m. one vehicle was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane and struck a pickup truck head-on.

Five people are dead, including one juvenile.

TxDOT says all lanes are open.

EAST BOUND TRAFFIC is moving on the south side slowly ... backed up about 1 mile at this time... ************ 4:18 pm...

Posted by Friends of the Armstrong County Fire Departments on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

