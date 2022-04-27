Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

City of Clovis hosting first annual Summer Youth Program

The City of Clovis will host its first annual Summer Youth Program from June 6 through July 29...
The City of Clovis will host its first annual Summer Youth Program from June 6 through July 29 this year.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis will host its first annual Summer Youth Program from June 6 through July 29 this year.

The exciting eight-week program will be held at the Youth Recreation Building and Hillcrest Park.

The programming will be offered Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a 30-minute pick up/drop off period.

Funding for the program is provided by the New Mexico Outdoor Equity Fund and the City of Clovis.

To be eligible for the program, participants must live in Clovis and be between the ages of five and 11 by the start of the program in June.

To access the application, click here.

Printed application versions are available at:

  • City Hall (321 N. Connelly Street)
  • Clovis-Carver Public Library (701 N. Main Street)
  • Parks & Recreation Department (500 Sycamore)
  • Roy Walker Recreation Center (316 W. 2nd Street)

Completed applications may be emailed to rec@cityofclovis.org or returned in person to the Roy Walker Recreation Center.

Applications are due no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 13.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Quackenbush
Former Amarillo woman found guilty of reckless endangerment in case of shooting Nashville man
Armstrong County crews working on a crash on Highway 287 and CR-12.
5 dead after head-on crash on US 87 in Armstrong County
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County
Joshua Munn, of Melrose, Wis., is charged with entering the U.S. Capitol January 6.
Member of Borger family charged in storming U.S. Capitol accepts plea deal
Hope Christian Montana Heater
Potter County officials search for woman wanted for robbery, burglary of a home

Latest News

Gracie's Project Good News
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares a story how a business supports Gracie’s Project
Warmer Friday, Cooler Saturday
Crews are working on a grass fire near Highway 171 in Cimarron County.
Crews working on grass fire near Highway 171 in Cimarron County
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County
The Amarillo United Supermarket chains is donating 48 hundred pounds of apples to the High...
United Supermarket donates 4,800 pounds of apples to High Plains Food Bank