City of Clovis hosting first annual Summer Youth Program

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis will host its first annual Summer Youth Program from June 6 through July 29 this year.

The exciting eight-week program will be held at the Youth Recreation Building and Hillcrest Park.

The programming will be offered Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a 30-minute pick up/drop off period.

Funding for the program is provided by the New Mexico Outdoor Equity Fund and the City of Clovis.

To be eligible for the program, participants must live in Clovis and be between the ages of five and 11 by the start of the program in June.

To access the application, click here.

Printed application versions are available at:

City Hall (321 N. Connelly Street)

Clovis-Carver Public Library (701 N. Main Street)

Parks & Recreation Department (500 Sycamore)

Roy Walker Recreation Center (316 W. 2nd Street)

Completed applications may be emailed to rec@cityofclovis.org or returned in person to the Roy Walker Recreation Center.

Applications are due no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 13.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.