Boil water notice for Skellytown rescinded

SKELLYTOWN, Texas (KFDA) - The boil water notice for Skellytown has been rescinded.

According to the City of Skellytown, the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water.

TCEQ results indicate the water no longer needs to be boiled.

If you have any questions, call City Hall at (806) 848-2477.

