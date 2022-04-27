Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Boil water notice for Skellytown rescinded

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKELLYTOWN, Texas (KFDA) - The boil water notice for Skellytown has been rescinded.

According to the City of Skellytown, the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water.

TCEQ results indicate the water no longer needs to be boiled.

If you have any questions, call City Hall at (806) 848-2477.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Quackenbush
Former Amarillo woman found guilty of reckless endangerment in case of shooting Nashville man
Armstrong County crews working on a crash on Highway 287 and CR-12.
5 dead after head-on crash on US 87 in Armstrong County
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County
Joshua Munn, of Melrose, Wis., is charged with entering the U.S. Capitol January 6.
Member of Borger family charged in storming U.S. Capitol accepts plea deal
Hope Christian Montana Heater
Potter County officials search for woman wanted for robbery, burglary of a home

Latest News

Gracie's Project Good News
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares a story how a business supports Gracie’s Project
Warmer Friday, Cooler Saturday
Crews are working on a grass fire near Highway 171 in Cimarron County.
Crews working on grass fire near Highway 171 in Cimarron County
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County
The Amarillo United Supermarket chains is donating 48 hundred pounds of apples to the High...
United Supermarket donates 4,800 pounds of apples to High Plains Food Bank