Amarillo VA hosting ‘Chalk the Walk event for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA will be hosting a “Chalk the Walk” event to help raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The event will be on April 27 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in front of Building 33 for Veterans to write or draw supportive and encouraging messages for survivors of sexual assault to bring awareness to military sexual trauma.

The VA will use last year’s theme: “We believe you, and we believe in you.”

“Survivors differ in what they need to help them heal, and treatment can be an important part of that way forward,” said Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Amarillo VA Health Care System Director. “We encourage everyone to learn about MST and to explore opportunities to support the recovery of military sexual trauma survivors.”

VA offers free counseling and treatment to Veterans and former service members for mental and physical health conditions related to MST.

The Veteran does not need to have reported the MST experience at the time or have any documentation of it to receive care.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.