Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo VA hosting ‘Chalk the Walk event for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA will be hosting a “Chalk the Walk” event to help raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The event will be on April 27 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in front of Building 33 for Veterans to write or draw supportive and encouraging messages for survivors of sexual assault to bring awareness to military sexual trauma.

The VA will use last year’s theme: “We believe you, and we believe in you.”

“Survivors differ in what they need to help them heal, and treatment can be an important part of that way forward,” said Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Amarillo VA Health Care System Director. “We encourage everyone to learn about MST and to explore opportunities to support the recovery of military sexual trauma survivors.”

VA offers free counseling and treatment to Veterans and former service members for mental and physical health conditions related to MST.

The Veteran does not need to have reported the MST experience at the time or have any documentation of it to receive care.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Quackenbush
Former Amarillo woman found guilty of reckless endangerment in case of shooting Nashville man
Armstrong County crews working on a crash on Highway 287 and CR-12.
5 dead after head-on crash on US 87 in Armstrong County
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County
Joshua Munn, of Melrose, Wis., is charged with entering the U.S. Capitol January 6.
Member of Borger family charged in storming U.S. Capitol accepts plea deal
Hope Christian Montana Heater
Potter County officials search for woman wanted for robbery, burglary of a home

Latest News

Gracie's Project Good News
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares a story how a business supports Gracie’s Project
Warmer Friday, Cooler Saturday
Crews are working on a grass fire near Highway 171 in Cimarron County.
Crews working on grass fire near Highway 171 in Cimarron County
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County
The Amarillo United Supermarket chains is donating 48 hundred pounds of apples to the High...
United Supermarket donates 4,800 pounds of apples to High Plains Food Bank