Amarillo teen killed in wreck on Grand Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a fatal wreck that occurred this morning.

The crash took place at 1:23 a.m. in the 3400 block of N. Grand Street.

A Chevrolet pickup was north on Grand Street when the driver failed to negotiate the curve and the vehicle rolled.

APD said the driver and sole occupant, 17-year-old Alex Tomas, died at the scene.

Speed is a factor in the crash, according to APD.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the APD.

Investigators at the scene (KFDA)

