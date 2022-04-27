Amarillo teen killed in wreck on Grand Street
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a fatal wreck that occurred this morning.
The crash took place at 1:23 a.m. in the 3400 block of N. Grand Street.
A Chevrolet pickup was north on Grand Street when the driver failed to negotiate the curve and the vehicle rolled.
APD said the driver and sole occupant, 17-year-old Alex Tomas, died at the scene.
Speed is a factor in the crash, according to APD.
The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the APD.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.