Amarillo Sod Poodles Drey Jameson named Texas League Pitcher of the week

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles’ right-handed pitcher Drey Jameson was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 18 to 24.

The Arizona Diamondbacks No. 6 rated prospect helped pitch the Sod Poodles to a wire-to-wire win over the San Antonio Missions on April 20 at HODGETOWN.

Jameson saw the Missions’ leadoff batter reach via a single but was later thrown out attempting to steal third base.

The right-hander then helped retire the next 16 of the next 17 in a row en route to a 6.0 IP shutout with the lone hit allowed and eight strikeouts.

Through three starts so far in 2022, the 24-year-old has allowed just five earned runs on 10 hits and has struck out 14 batters over 12.2 IP.

His eight-strikeout performance tied the team’s single-game high so far in 2022 along with tying last week’s award winner, Bryce Jarvis, for the longest outing by a Soddies pitcher this season. 

Over Jameson’s last two outings, he has gone 10.2 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts, four hits allowed, and just one walk issued.

Jameson was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 34th overall selection in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Ball State University.

In 32 professional games the Indiana native has racked up 171 strikeouts over 135.0 IP and has allowed just 62 earned runs.

This marks Jameson’s first professional Pitcher of the Week award though he did win High-A West Pitcher of the Month in July of 2021 with High-A Hillsboro.

