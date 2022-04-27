Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

AC approves new certificate program in Banking and Finance

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Board of Regents approved a new Banking and Finance Certificate.

They are awaiting an approval of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the academic certificate will be offered at AC beginning next fall.

Four banks have partnered with the College, to help advise and shape the new program, and offering assurances for AC students who complete the certificate to be granted an interview at a bank with job openings.

”There are a lot of different roles in the banking industry, not only tellers and loan officers, but in areas like human resources and cybersecurity and accounting and marketing, and this certificate can be a launching pad for all that and more,” said Rashmi Pillai, Business Technology program coordinator for AC. ”Students who complete the certificate will not only be ready for entry-level positions, they will get a job interview if any of our partner banks have openings, and they can work part time if they choose to continue their education. We’re very excited about it.”

The Banking and Finance Certificate is comprised of five courses, and all 16 credit hours they entail can be applied toward an A.A.S. degree in Business Technology.

The courses are Word Processing, Financial Literacy, Advanced Spreadsheets, Principles of Bank Operations and Selling Bank/Financial Products and Services.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Quackenbush
Former Amarillo woman found guilty of reckless endangerment in case of shooting Nashville man
Armstrong County crews working on a crash on Highway 287 and CR-12.
5 dead after head-on crash on US 87 in Armstrong County
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County
Joshua Munn, of Melrose, Wis., is charged with entering the U.S. Capitol January 6.
Member of Borger family charged in storming U.S. Capitol accepts plea deal
Hope Christian Montana Heater
Potter County officials search for woman wanted for robbery, burglary of a home

Latest News

Gracie's Project Good News
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares a story how a business supports Gracie’s Project
Warmer Friday, Cooler Saturday
Crews are working on a grass fire near Highway 171 in Cimarron County.
Crews working on grass fire near Highway 171 in Cimarron County
DPS are investigating a crash resulting five people dead, including a 4-year-old in Armstrong...
4-year-old boy including 4 people dead after crash in Armstrong County
The Amarillo United Supermarket chains is donating 48 hundred pounds of apples to the High...
United Supermarket donates 4,800 pounds of apples to High Plains Food Bank