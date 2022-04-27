50th Annual Bob Wills Day happening this weekend
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT
TURKEY, Texas (KFDA) - The population of about 400 people in Turkey will swell by hundreds this weekend to honor the King of Western Swing.
The celebration of local Bob Wills starts Thursday with a concert by Asleep at the Wheel and runs through Saturday with a parade and other activities like a fiddlers’ contest and more music. There will be dances nightly
Below is a full list of events for the weekend:
- Thursday, April 28 - Doors open at 6:30 p.m. - $30
- Asleep At The Wheel from 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Billy Mata - 9:30 p.m. - Midnight
- Friday, April 29 - Doors open at 5:30 p.m. - $30
- Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys under the direction of Jason Roberts - 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Jake Hooker and the Outsiders - 9:00 p.m. - Midnight
- Saturday, April 30
- Parade at 10:00 a.m. presented by Turkey Creek HDD
- BBQ cook off - all day in the City Park Friday and Saturday
- BBW lunch $20 - 11:00 a.m. at the Bob Wills Cafeteria from Fat & Happy BBQ
- Fiddlers contest $10 - 11:30 a.m. - presented by Joey Yates Construction
- Free outdoor concert - 2:30 p.m. on the football field with Dr. Charles Townsend as the master of ceremonies
- Saturday - Concert doors open at 6:00 p.m. - $30
- The South Plains College Western Swing Band - 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Jody Nix and the Texas Cowboys - 9:000 p.m. - Midnight
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.