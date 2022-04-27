Who's Hiring?
50th Annual Bob Wills Day happening this weekend

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT
TURKEY, Texas (KFDA) - The population of about 400 people in Turkey will swell by hundreds this weekend to honor the King of Western Swing.

The celebration of local Bob Wills starts Thursday with a concert by Asleep at the Wheel and runs through Saturday with a parade and other activities like a fiddlers’ contest and more music. There will be dances nightly

Below is a full list of events for the weekend:

  • Thursday, April 28 - Doors open at 6:30 p.m. - $30
    • Asleep At The Wheel from 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
    • Billy Mata - 9:30 p.m. - Midnight
  • Friday, April 29 - Doors open at 5:30 p.m. - $30
    • Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys under the direction of Jason Roberts - 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
    • Jake Hooker and the Outsiders - 9:00 p.m. - Midnight
  • Saturday, April 30
    • Parade at 10:00 a.m. presented by Turkey Creek HDD
    • BBQ cook off - all day in the City Park Friday and Saturday
    • BBW lunch $20 - 11:00 a.m. at the Bob Wills Cafeteria from Fat & Happy BBQ
    • Fiddlers contest $10 - 11:30 a.m. - presented by Joey Yates Construction
    • Free outdoor concert - 2:30 p.m. on the football field with Dr. Charles Townsend as the master of ceremonies
  • Saturday - Concert doors open at 6:00 p.m. - $30
    • The South Plains College Western Swing Band - 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
    • Jody Nix and the Texas Cowboys - 9:000 p.m. - Midnight
50th Annual Bob Wills Day
50th Annual Bob Wills Day(Turkey, Texas)

