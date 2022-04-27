Who's Hiring?
16-year-old girl arrested, charged with attempted murder after high school student stabbed

The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in a Tuesday morning stabbing at Lee High School.
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Police have arrested a teenager and charged her with attempted murder following a stabbing Tuesday at an Alabama high school.

The 16-year-old suspect was found at the scene at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, Montgomery Police Department Capt. Saba Coleman said.

Police said officers were called to the location around 9:30 a.m. after a report that someone had been cut, WSFA reported. At the scene, medics and officers treated a female student, who had non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Montgomery Public Schools confirmed the victim was a student at Lee High.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown following the incident, but it was later lifted.

It’s unclear what prompted the stabbing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

