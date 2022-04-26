Who's Hiring?
Xcel Energy rebuilding Carson County power line

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is rebuilding an electric transmission line in northern Carson County south of Borger.

The power line assists with transporting water to area cities and powers oil field activities that are important to local economies.

The Carson County project involves dismantling a 69-kilovolt line that runs almost 28 miles from western Gray County through the Roxana oilfields south of Borger to the Hutchinson County Interchange west of Borger.

The line is being rebuilt with steel poles and higher-grade conductor wire that will boost the power delivery capabilities of the line.

“We’ve invested a lot of money expanding our transmission system over the past decade, but it’s equally as important to upgrade existing lines and substations that were put into service decades ago,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – Texas. “We have long been a partner in the development of energyrelated industries in the Borger area and see opportunities for continued growth in that area.”

