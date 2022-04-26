Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

U.S. Department of Commerce awards $1 million to supports business growth in Guymon

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUYMON, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Secretary of Commerce announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $1 million grant to the City of Guymon.

The investment will support the expansion of existing businesses and attract others to the city’s industrial park.

The EDA investment will be matched with $2.6 million in local funds, that is expected to create 60 jobs and generate $100 million in private investment.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the wreck on N. Grand Street
Amarillo teen killed in wreck on Grand Street
Amarillo police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Fine dining, Korean BBQ and cookies
Property owners in Potter and Randall counties should be receiving notices of appraised value...
Owners receiving notices for tax appraisals on property in Randall and Potter counties
Armstrong County crews working on a crash on Highway 287 and CR-12.
5 dead after head-on crash on US 87 in Armstrong County

Latest News

Maverick Boys and Girls presented National Award in Chicago
Warm End To The Week
Katie Quackenbush
Former Amarillo woman found guilty of reckless endangerment in case of shooting Nashville man
Oldham County grass fire
Oldham County grass fire 746 acres, 100% contained
Armstrong County crews working on a crash on Highway 287 and CR-12.
5 dead after head-on crash on US 87 in Armstrong County