U.S. Department of Commerce awards $1 million to supports business growth in Guymon

GUYMON, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Secretary of Commerce announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $1 million grant to the City of Guymon.

The investment will support the expansion of existing businesses and attract others to the city’s industrial park.

The EDA investment will be matched with $2.6 million in local funds, that is expected to create 60 jobs and generate $100 million in private investment.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.