TxDOT hosting virtual public meeting Thursday for Rural Transportation Improvement Program

The Texas Department of Transportation’s Amarillo District will be hosting a virtual public...
The Texas Department of Transportation’s Amarillo District will be hosting a virtual public meeting for the 2023 to 2026 Rural Transportation Improvement Program on Thursday.(KOSA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation’s Amarillo District will be hosting a virtual public meeting for the 2023 to 2026 Rural Transportation Improvement Program on Thursday.

The event will start at 1:30 p.m. which will include a short presentation, exhibits explaining how the Rural TIP operates, and projects included in the Rural TIP.

This meeting will give members of the community an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed priorities.

To access the meeting on Thursday, click here.

