AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials with the Randall County Commissioners Court named Amarillo’s Randall County Annex building in honor of the late County Judge Ernie Houdashell.

Houdashell held office for 18 years, before that he served as an aide to Congressman Beau Boulter and Representative John Smithee.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.