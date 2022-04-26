Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

PRPC receives funding for Panhandle residents to install tornado shelters

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Regional Planning Commission (PRPC) is reminding Panhandle homeowners that there are resources available to assist with the installation of a tornado shelter in or around their home.

The PRPC has received funding through FEMA to help Panhandle residents with the cost of putting a shelter in or around their home.

The Panhandle Regional Residential Safe Room Rebate Program will cover 50 percent of the cost, up to a maximum of $3,000, of installing a safe room in a homeowner’s home.

Here are the eligibility requirements:

  • A resident must apply for and receive a rebate through the PRPC.
  • The resident must own the home where the shelter will be installed.
  • Shelters must be built to FEMA standards and they can’t be installed in a flood hazard area.

The rebate application form and rebate program guide can be found, here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the wreck on N. Grand Street
Amarillo teen killed in wreck on Grand Street
Amarillo police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Fine dining, Korean BBQ and cookies
Property owners in Potter and Randall counties should be receiving notices of appraised value...
Owners receiving notices for tax appraisals on property in Randall and Potter counties
Armstrong County crews working on a crash on Highway 287 and CR-12.
5 dead after head-on crash on US 87 in Armstrong County

Latest News

Maverick Boys and Girls presented National Award in Chicago
Warm End To The Week
Katie Quackenbush
Former Amarillo woman found guilty of reckless endangerment in case of shooting Nashville man
Oldham County grass fire
Oldham County grass fire 746 acres, 100% contained
Armstrong County crews working on a crash on Highway 287 and CR-12.
5 dead after head-on crash on US 87 in Armstrong County