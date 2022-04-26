PRPC receives funding for Panhandle residents to install tornado shelters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Regional Planning Commission (PRPC) is reminding Panhandle homeowners that there are resources available to assist with the installation of a tornado shelter in or around their home.

The PRPC has received funding through FEMA to help Panhandle residents with the cost of putting a shelter in or around their home.

The Panhandle Regional Residential Safe Room Rebate Program will cover 50 percent of the cost, up to a maximum of $3,000, of installing a safe room in a homeowner’s home.

Here are the eligibility requirements:

A resident must apply for and receive a rebate through the PRPC.

The resident must own the home where the shelter will be installed.

Shelters must be built to FEMA standards and they can’t be installed in a flood hazard area.

The rebate application form and rebate program guide can be found, here.

