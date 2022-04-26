New in Amarillo: Fine dining, Korean BBQ and cookies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For this week’s New in Amarillo, we’ll tell you about a new unique restaurant in town, the first ever Korean BBQ coming to Amarillo and a place you can go if you have a sweet tooth!

Four Points Bar and Grill

If you’re just traveling through town or a local who wants to try some new food, consider the new Four Points Bar and Grill open Monday through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“For a restaurant to be located inside of a hotel on the east side of town, it’s really really fine dining,” said Mark Johnson, area sales director for Marriott properties.

The chef offers a variety of cuisines like Asian, French and British food.

The restaurant also offers catering.

“If you want us to come to your place and cook, we can do that for you,” said John Lucero, executive chef. “You can book us for weddings, we’re going to have wine dinners this summer hopefully.”

Some popular items on the menu include British steak, rib-eye, cauliflower wings, a pepperoni and cheese pretzel and more.

“We’re actually giving locals a discount of 15% if they see this live on TV and come mention it. So, that’s something we’re going to do and that’s how we stick out, we’re trying to give back to the community,” said Johnson.

Dae Gee Korean BBQ

Next up, popularized by celebrity restaurateur Guy Fieri, a Denver-based franchise, Dae Gee Korean BBQ is opening two Amarillo locations.

The first location intends to open in the fall or early winter and the second location is set to open sometime next year.

“What’s unique about our restaurant is you can actually grill your own meat at your own table. So, each dining experience, it’s a whole other experience,” said Joseph Kim, owner and founder of Dae Gee Korean BBQ. " It has an assortment of side dishes that come out, and our most popular dish is the unlimited BBQ which you get an assortment of six different type of meats and it comes out raw. But you have a cook top on your table and you can actually do self hibachi.”

The restaurant was featured on Guy Fieri’s food network a few times, and the owner says Fieri has been a big help and has shown support for the establishment.

Amarillo will be the First out of state location for the Colorado based franchise.

“We’re just really excited to open up in a market that doesn’t know what Korean BBQ is. We tried to look up some Korean restaurants but there’s not a Korean restaurant in Amarillo,” said Kim.

The exact locations have yet to be determined yet, but most likely the two will be placed in high traffic areas, one in South Amarillo and one somewhere on Georgia Street.

Crumbl Cookies

If you’re looking for a dessert option in town, you may want to check out Crumbl Cookies located on Soncy near United Supermarkets.

“Crumbl Cookies is a gourmet cookies and ice cream shop. We make everything fresh. What makes us different from most other bakeries is just everything is made just right here in front of you in our open concept modern kitchen,” said John Brooksby, owner and operator, Crumbl Cookies Amarillo and Lubbock locations.

You can expect a full new menu every single week as the franchise rotates out over 170 different flavors.

You’ll also never eat a cookie that’s older than two hours.

“What also makes us unique is we have a very large social media and technical background. We are a tech company disguised as a bakery,” said Brooksby.

