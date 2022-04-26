Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Nevada senator joins healthcare advocates in call for drug pricing reform

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) helped launch the “Push for Lower Prescription Prices” campaign.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Tuesday, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) joined healthcare advocates calling for drug pricing reform.

It was for the launch of the “Push for Lower Prescription Prices” campaign.

Cortez Masto along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) are asking their colleagues in the Senate to pass a reconciliation package before Memorial Day that includes provisions to drive down drug costs.

David Mitchell, a cancer patient, and founder of Patients for Affordable Drugs Now, led the campaign launch. “We’re here to advance historic legislation to lower the prices of prescription drugs and change the trajectory of drug pricing policy in America,” he said.

Cortez Masto said Americans are having to make difficult choices when it comes to prescription drugs.

“No one should have to ration life saving medication or choose between paying for food and affording medicine,” Cortez Masto told the crowd from behind a podium near the Capitol steps.

“It is time to force these pharmaceutical companies to really negotiate the cost of these prescription drugs and lower them, and it’s time to give Medicare that authority to do that with these pharmaceutical companies.”

The senator’s office said Cortez Masto has co-sponsored multiple pieces of legislation dating back several years to address drug pricing concerns.

Senators and advocates said a reconciliation package should include drug pricing provisions already passed by the House.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the wreck on N. Grand Street
Amarillo teen killed in wreck on Grand Street
Amarillo police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Fine dining, Korean BBQ and cookies
Property owners in Potter and Randall counties should be receiving notices of appraised value...
Owners receiving notices for tax appraisals on property in Randall and Potter counties
Armstrong County crews working on a crash on Highway 287 and CR-12.
5 dead after head-on crash on US 87 in Armstrong County

Latest News

Early voting has started and there are a couple different things you may see on the ballot.
‘Early voting has started’: Information provided about upcoming Panhandle May 7 election ballot
VIDEO: Congressman Ronny Jackson office available at Hereford and Shamrock this week
VIDEO: Congressman Ronny Jackson office available at Hereford and Shamrock this week
Early voting will be starting on Tuesday for the Two State Constitutional Amendments and four...
Early voting starts Monday for May ballot on AISD Bond proposals
Members of Woman Voters have begun distributing 10,000 copies of its nonpartisan Voters Guide...
League of Women Voters sending out Voters Guide for May 7 election this week
The political action committee against the $285 million in Amarillo school bonds has far less...
Election finance reports show supporters of Amarillo school bonds have more funds than those against