Man facing charges for voluntary manslaughter after shooting in Portales

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Portales police has a warrant for a man facing voluntary manslaughter charges after a shooting this morning.

According to officials, today at around 7:30 a.m. police responded to a shooting near West 16th Street.

Upon arrival, officials found 42-year-old Justin Banks, inside the home with a gun shot wound and was transported to a hospital.

Banks was determined dead.

As a result of the investigation, a warrant will be obtained for 26-year-old Armondo Jiminez for voluntary manslaughter.

Jiminez will be booked into the Roosevelt County Detention Center.

