Man facing charges for voluntary manslaughter after shooting in Portales
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Portales police has a warrant for a man facing voluntary manslaughter charges after a shooting this morning.
According to officials, today at around 7:30 a.m. police responded to a shooting near West 16th Street.
Upon arrival, officials found 42-year-old Justin Banks, inside the home with a gun shot wound and was transported to a hospital.
Banks was determined dead.
As a result of the investigation, a warrant will be obtained for 26-year-old Armondo Jiminez for voluntary manslaughter.
Jiminez will be booked into the Roosevelt County Detention Center.
