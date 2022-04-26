Who's Hiring?
Man facing charges for voluntary manslaughter after shooting in Portales

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Portales police has a warrant for a man facing voluntary manslaughter charges after a shooting this morning.

According to officials, today at around 7:30 a.m. police responded to a shooting near West 16th Street.

Upon arrival, officials found 42-year-old Justin Banks, inside the home with a gun shot wound and was transported to a hospital.

Banks was determined dead.

As a result of the investigation, a warrant will be obtained for 26-year-old Armondo Jiminez for voluntary manslaughter.

Jiminez will be booked into the Roosevelt County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

