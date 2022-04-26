Gruver 2-time UIL 2A State Champion, Camryn Armes, signs with Hardin-Simmons basketball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Gruver Lady Hounds celebrating college signing day for Camryn Armes on Monday. The senior inked her National Letter of intent to play DIII women’s basketball for Hardin-Simmons.

The 2020 UIL 2A State MVP helped lead Gruver to two Championships during her high school career. Our GOAT Scholar Athlete’s senior season ended with an average of 12.1 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. The deep threat made 35 percent from the three-point line and 52 percent from the floor.

