Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Gruver 2-time UIL 2A State Champion, Camryn Armes, signs with Hardin-Simmons basketball

By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Gruver Lady Hounds celebrating college signing day for Camryn Armes on Monday. The senior inked her National Letter of intent to play DIII women’s basketball for Hardin-Simmons.

The 2020 UIL 2A State MVP helped lead Gruver to two Championships during her high school career. Our GOAT Scholar Athlete’s senior season ended with an average of 12.1 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. The deep threat made 35 percent from the three-point line and 52 percent from the floor.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the wreck on N. Grand Street
Amarillo teen killed in wreck on Grand Street
Amarillo police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Fine dining, Korean BBQ and cookies
Property owners in Potter and Randall counties should be receiving notices of appraised value...
Owners receiving notices for tax appraisals on property in Randall and Potter counties
Armstrong County crews working on a crash on Highway 287 and CR-12.
5 dead after head-on crash on US 87 in Armstrong County

Latest News

Amarillo High boys soccer gathered to honor three senior Sandies signing their National Letters...
WTAMU signs three Amarillo High boys soccer players
Amarillo Sod Poodles, Drey Jameson
Amarillo Sod Poodles Drey Jameson named Texas League Pitcher of the week
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Thumbs up, Thumbs down
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Sports Anchor, Dave Cesefske
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Amarillo High tennis, Koby Otto