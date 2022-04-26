Doppler Dave Looks At Rain Chances Tomorrow

Breezy April conditions are regaining control over our weather pattern with southerly winds gusting over 30 mph today and expected to return tomorrow. Temperatures are back in the 70s today and will climb a few degrees into the low 80s tomorrow. The south wind will also transport moisture back into our region and may combine with a weak upper level system tomorrow to generate some scattered storms. The activity should be spotty, but we have a 20% chance for most areas, increasing to 40% in northern counties.

