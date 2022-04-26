Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Doppler Dave Looks At Rain Chances Tomorrow

By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Breezy April conditions are regaining control over our weather pattern with southerly winds gusting over 30 mph today and expected to return tomorrow. Temperatures are back in the 70s today and will climb a few degrees into the low 80s tomorrow. The south wind will also transport moisture back into our region and may combine with a weak upper level system tomorrow to generate some scattered storms. The activity should be spotty, but we have a 20% chance for most areas, increasing to 40% in northern counties.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the wreck on N. Grand Street
Amarillo teen killed in wreck on Grand Street
Amarillo police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Fine dining, Korean BBQ and cookies
Property owners in Potter and Randall counties should be receiving notices of appraised value...
Owners receiving notices for tax appraisals on property in Randall and Potter counties
Armstrong County crews working on a crash on Highway 287 and CR-12.
5 dead after head-on crash on US 87 in Armstrong County

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warm End To The Week
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Storm Chances
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Return of an active pattern?
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Scattered Storms Wednesday