Cold Start, Breezy Finish

Clear skies and calmer winds will allow our morning lows to get pretty chilly for your Tuesday, prompting frost concerns. However, for the rest of the day, skies will remain clear, but stronger southerly winds at 10-25 mph will allow us to see highs reaching back to normal, in the mid-70s for most of the area. Those southerly winds will begin to funnel gulf moisture into the atmosphere Wednesday, just in time for some possible afternoon showers and thunder storms. Current chances are around 20%, favoring the northern zones the most, with minimal severe impacts expected.

