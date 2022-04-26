Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo taking entries for Every Drops Counts poster contest

City of Amarillo Every Drop Counts Poster Contest
City of Amarillo Every Drop Counts Poster Contest(City of Amarillo)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is holding a poster contest to raise awareness of the need to conserve water during times of heat and drought.

The 2022 Every Drop Counts contest is open to kids ages K-12.

The city said artwork should be artistic, positive in approach and focus on water conservation. Poster must be horizontal and should be at least 11x8.5 inches but not larger than 17x11 inches.

To enter, students must submit artwork depicting water conservation and this entry form to any Amarillo Public Library or the second floor of the Simms Municipal Building at 808 S. Buchanan.

