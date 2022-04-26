Who's Hiring?
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver allegedly racing crashes into school bus

Twenty-three children were on board at the time of the crash. Two of them were severely injured. (KOAT, Albuquerque PD)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Gray News) - Newly released video from the Albuquerque Police Department shows the terrifying moment a school bus was hit by a driver who investigators said was racing another car.

It happened Feb. 23 in southwest Albuquerque, New Mexico, at about 4 p.m., according to KOAT.

They reported the bus driver told police he was on his normal route when the bus was struck at an intersection.

The video shows the moment of impact, as students from George Sanchez Middle were thrown about inside the bus.

Those nearby ran to help as the students began to climb out of the bus.

Twenty-three children were on board at the time of the crash. Seven children were taken to the hospital, KOAT reported. Two of them were severely injured.

In the video, police officers and bystanders can be heard attempting to comfort the students, including one with a broken leg.

Police said witnesses reported the driver of the Mustang, identified as Mario Perez, was racing another car at the time of the crash and said he admitted to driving fast.

Investigators believe Perez was going faster than 110 mph at one point.

When he hit the bus, police said he was going about 65 to 80 mph, causing the bus to fall to its side.

Perez has been charged with two counts of great bodily harm with a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KOAT via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

