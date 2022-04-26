Who's Hiring?
Canyon softball and baseball win District 3-5A title, John Doan earns 500th career win

By Larissa Liska and David Cesefske
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:24 AM CDT
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Eagles baseball (15-7, 8-1) and softball swept the Pampa Harvesters on Saturday securing the District 4-4A championship.

The Eagles won 9-0. Senior right-hander Mason Alley pitched a complete-game shutout in head coach John Doan’s 500th career win.

The Lady Eagles finished District 4-4A undefeated going (22-9, 10-0) after taking down the Pampa Lady Harvesters 9-5.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

