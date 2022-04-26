Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo High soccer’s Gray joins WT, Carlton inks NLI to Oklahoma City University

By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies celebrated college signing day for two seniors on Monday, Nicole Gray and Saizlee Carlton.

Gray joins the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs roster. This past season the forward totaled 26 goals and 14 assists leading the Lady Sandies to a UIL 5A Regional Quarterfinal her senior season and the Regional Finals as a junior.

Now Gray is following in her families footsteps, especially her dad who played tight end for the Buffs and won a Lone Star Conference Championship in 1986.

”I started playing when I was nine. It was a little later than most because usually kids start when they’re just itty bitty, but it just means so much to me because my whole family is actually WT alum and so just being able to carry that family tradition it just warms my heart,” said Gray.

Carlton will play forward for the Oklahoma City University Stars. The senior missed five District 3-5A games due to a mid-season injury, but she battled back totaling 14 goals and 12 assists. Playing with her sister Ciana in college played a factor in her decision.

”It’s exciting because I do get to go play with her and I wasn’t ready to give up soccer yet, so I’m excited to go play at the collegiate level and just not give it up yet,” said Carlton. “I wasn’t ready.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the wreck on N. Grand Street
Amarillo teen killed in wreck on Grand Street
Amarillo police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Fine dining, Korean BBQ and cookies
Property owners in Potter and Randall counties should be receiving notices of appraised value...
Owners receiving notices for tax appraisals on property in Randall and Potter counties
Armstrong County crews working on a crash on Highway 287 and CR-12.
5 dead after head-on crash on US 87 in Armstrong County

Latest News

Amarillo High boys soccer gathered to honor three senior Sandies signing their National Letters...
WTAMU signs three Amarillo High boys soccer players
Amarillo Sod Poodles, Drey Jameson
Amarillo Sod Poodles Drey Jameson named Texas League Pitcher of the week
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Thumbs up, Thumbs down
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Sports Anchor, Dave Cesefske
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Amarillo High tennis, Koby Otto