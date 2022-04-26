Who's Hiring?
Actor Cary Elwes bitten by rattlesnake

FILE: Cary Elwes, left, and Finn Wolfhard attend the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at...
FILE: Cary Elwes, left, and Finn Wolfhard attend the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. Elwes said he is recovering after a rattlesnake bite.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT
(Gray News) - Though it wasn’t a “Rodent of Unusual Size,” or ROUS, it still delivered a fearsome bite.

Actor Cary Elwes said he was hospitalized after he was bitten by rattlesnake, he revealed in an Instagram post showing his injured finger.

Warning: The wounded finger looks pretty nasty.

Elwes is best known for his work in the ‘80s movie “The Princess Bride,” which included the oversized rodents he referenced in his post.

Elwes said he was “grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care.”

The bite happened Saturday as Elwes was working in the yard of his Malibu home, KABC reported.

Elwes said he’s “recovering well.”

