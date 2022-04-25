WT concert band to honor late Andrews Band Director with music piece

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University band concert will be honoring the legacy of a Texas Band Director who was killed in a car crash.

The concert will be at the Mary Moody Northern Recital Hall at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 27.

The music piece will commemorate the life of Darin K. Johns.

Johns was the Andrews High School Band Director who died in a crash.

Also killed in the wreck was Marc Elbert Boswell, an andrews High math teacher and Director who was driving the school bus at the time of the crash.

