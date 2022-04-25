Workforce Solutions to hold free job fair at Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle will hold a spring job fair at the Amarillo Civic Center tomorrow.

The job fair will be 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the North Exhibit Hall.

More than 80 employers will be on site to discuss full time, part time, regular and seasonal positions.

Workforce Solutions said employer industries include food and beverage, real estate, retail, service, transportation, financial services and more.

The job fair is free and open to all job seekers.

REMINDER: The 2022 Spring Amarillo Job Fair is just four days away! Here's a list of some of the local businesses that... Posted by Workforce Solutions Panhandle on Friday, April 22, 2022

