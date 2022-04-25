Who's Hiring?
Wastewater Reclamation Facility spill at Hollywood Road now contained

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is notifying residents of the wastewater collection facility at the Hollywood Road Wastewater Reclamation Facility has been contained after a Sunday spill.

The release says the Effluent water from the spill went through the treatment process, overflowed the filters at the end of the treatment process and did not meet Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requirements for total suspended solids.

The release was through the discharge into River Falls in Randall County. The facility released around 820,000 gallons of water that may have exceeded permit levels approved by TCEQ.

The release of water was Sunday from around 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Lake Tanglewood may have been impacted by the release.

The City of Amarillo is currently testing the water quality at Hollywood Road WRF and Lake Tanglewood.

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified and is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

