Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony Committee honors Sunray officer

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Sunray police officer will be one of the officers honored by the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony Committee for those who have died in the line of duty.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 1, starting at 6:00 p.m., and will conclude with a candlelight vigil.

Governor Greg Abbott will speak at the event and present medals to the families of the officers.

Officer Patrick Sloan from Sunray will be honored, as well as sergeant Joshua Bartlett with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating an officer involved shooting in north Hill Street area.
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in north Hill Street area
Amarillo police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
Man dies in semi-truck wreck near Adrian
Little Highline Fire
Potter County grass fire now 100% contained, 25,609 acres
New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Fine dining, Korean BBQ and cookies

Latest News

Scattered Storms Wednesday
Portales police are investigating a shooting resulting a man dead near West 16th Street this...
Man facing charges for voluntary manslaughter after shooting in Portales
Early voting has started and there are a couple different things you may see on the ballot.
‘Early voting has started’: Information provided about upcoming Panhandle May 7 election ballot
Officials with the Randall County Commissioners Court named Amarillo’s Randall County Annex...
Randall County Annex building named after County Judge
The U.S. Secretary of Commerce announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration...
U.S. Department of Commerce awards $1 million to supports business growth in Guymon