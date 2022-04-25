Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in north Hill Street area
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating an officer involved shooting in north Hill Street area.
According to officials, at around 2:06 p.m., Amarillo police made a traffic stop on a vehicle.
During the encounter the driver of the vehicle brandished a handgun.
An officer fired a shot, hitting the driver.
Officials say the suspect is dead.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
