Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in north Hill Street area

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating an officer involved shooting in north Hill Street area.

According to officials, at around 2:06 p.m., Amarillo police made a traffic stop on a vehicle.

During the encounter the driver of the vehicle brandished a handgun.

An officer fired a shot, hitting the driver.

Officials say the suspect is dead.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

