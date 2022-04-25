Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in north Hill Street area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating an officer involved shooting in north Hill Street area.

According to officials, at around 2:06 p.m., Amarillo police made a traffic stop on a vehicle.

During the encounter the driver of the vehicle brandished a handgun.

An officer fired a shot, hitting the driver.

Officials say the suspect is dead.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

