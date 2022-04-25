Who's Hiring?
Sod Poodles Fall 7-4 despite Carroll’s hot hitting

By David Cesefske
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (8-7) dropped the series finale against the San Antonio Missions (4-11) on Sunday by a final score of 7-4. The big blow coming in the top of the 8th inning, a two run shot by Connor Hollis.

Corbin Carroll would continue his hot hitting going 3-4 on the day including crushing his third home run of the year coming in the bottom of the third.

Amarillo’s Brandon Pfaadt continued his impressive 2022 campaign with another solid outing with a stat line of 5.0 IP, 5 H, 8 K.

The Sod Poodles would go on to add three runs in the final two frames including the 4th big fly of the season from catcher Juan Centeno in the 8th.

Amarillo returns to action Tuesday at 7:05 p.m at Hodgetown. With the loss The Sod Poodles are now tied for second place with the Midland RockHounds at 8-7.

