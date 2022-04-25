Quiet Monday Outlook

After a cold front put our Sunday down in the 60s, we’re expecting more of the same for Monday. Northeasterly winds will stay mostly calm thankfully, and daytime highs will come in below normal, with 64 expected for Amarillo. A few clouds are expected to roll through by midday, however they won’t have much of a bearing on our outlook. Starting Tuesday, southerly winds will usher in higher dew points before hopefully a trough of low pressure kicks off some rain chances for late Wednesday night. Other than that, our 7 day outlook is a largely uneventful one.

