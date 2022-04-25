McDonalds purchases to benefit HPFB Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A portion of sales at area McDonalds tomorrow will benefit the High Plains Food Bank.

McDonalds chose to benefit High Plains Food Bank as part of McDonald’s Give Back Days.

The promotion allows the public to support local non-profits with their purchase.

A portion of sales at participating locations in Amarillo, Canyon, Dumas, Dalhart and Borger will benefit HPFB on Tuesday, April 26.

