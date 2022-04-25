Who's Hiring?
Man dies in semi-truck wreck near Adrian

Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a driver of a semi-truck died in a wreck near Adrian Saturday.

The wreck occurred at 8:00 a.m. on Interstate 40 about seven miles east of Adrian.

DPS officials said a semi-truck was east on I-40 when a severe crosswind caused the trailer to lift off the roadway.

The driver attempted to get the trailer back on its wheels, but the vehicle travelled into the center median and rolled onto its left side.

DPS said the driver, identified as 34-year-old Singh Bahadur of Manteca, California, was unsecured and partially ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

