Doppler Dave Is Watching Temperatures Tonight

Cooler air has settled in behind a front today with highs in the 60s. Winds have decreased, however, making for some of the calmest conditions we have seen lately. With clear skies, light winds, and dry air tonight we will experience some chilly temperatures. We expect to drop to slightly above the freezing mark with mid 30s common. A light freeze is not completely out of the question in a few isolated areas. Winds shift back and increase from the south tomorrow and will transport warmer air into our area. It will be breezy with gusts to 30 mph, but highs will warm another 10 degrees or so into the mid 70s.

